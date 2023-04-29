Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bent Pyramid. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5x7inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting. I have now added the midground and distant figures.
The painting is now finished.
The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.