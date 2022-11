Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings, everyone. I’ve got some music for you. There’s just something about Bob Dylan. What can I say.

I hope you enjoy it. Feel free to add your own videos or just stop by and say hey. There used to be quite a few regulars here back in the day. I still think of you all.

Anyway, the jukebox is on and the bar is open.

Cheers.