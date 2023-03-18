Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the Chincoteague, Virgina scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
Since last time I have completed the foreground after many attempts. You can see that the paint started to get thick but I finally got there.
The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.