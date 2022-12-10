Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the painting of my neighborhood scene. The photo that I am using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have added to to the far rear. Note the trees at the skyline. Further, I have also added paint to the water ripples up front. I also want to add that the photo is less than ideal because of the glare.

The painting is now complete.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.