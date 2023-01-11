Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy, everyone! How are we all doing? It’s already been quite a time of transition for me. I recently got solar panels installed on my roof, and am now generating some solar power. I made the move from Twitter to Mastodon last fall. I keep a presence on Twitter, but I’m figuring out how to get the things I want out of a platform over at Mastodon and am pretty content with it at this point – especially the almost Usenet vibe to the joint. I even started up a personal blog for the first time in ages. I figured social media platforms that operate under the whim of their billionaire owners are for the birds (literally and figuratively). So, why not go a bit retro?

Speaking of retro, I was watching (finally) the CNN documentary on Anthony Bourdain’s life and death, and was reminded that this gem of a proto-punk song exists:

I’m old enough to actually remember when cars looked like that. Yeah, I was a kid in the early 1970s, but still. This was the version of Modern Lovers that had Jerry Harrison (later of Talking Heads fame) on keyboards. You can definitely hear the Velvet Underground influence.

Alrighty. That’s it from me for now. Enjoy the rest of your week. Cheers!