Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

I was without power as I was looking up possible videos for this post. That winter storm hitting my region Tuesday during the day and evening was something else. Heavy snow for my region. I’m sure that downed some tree limbs somewhere. Let’s just say I was glad I didn’t have to be on the road after my workplace flipped to remote early in the day. I’m sure if you’re on the east coast, it’s already hitting your area or about to. Stay safe.

In the meantime, here’s comedian Steven Wright’s first appearance on national television a bit over four decades ago. I’ve seen him perform live. He’s definitely unique.

I’ll check in to see if there are any comments.

Cheers!