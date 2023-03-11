Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the Chincoteague, Virgina scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Big changes for this installment. I have completed the reflection. To the rear, I have revised the distant bank. The foreground has been revised but still needs more work.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.