Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein, the Hudson Valley home of FDR cousin Daisy Suckley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Since last time I have started painting the siding and what will be the shadowed portions of the building. These are preliminary colors and will change before I am done.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.