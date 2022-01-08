Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of a scene near New Paltz, New York in the Hudson Valley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now revised the grassy area out in front as well as the extreme foreground. Note also the large bush to the left side. Almost done now.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.