Welcome music lovers. It’s still Wednesday somewhere. After a very busy week, I’ve finally found a moment to take a few moments to relax. And what better way to do that than listen to Miles Davis. In a Silent Way was an iconic early electric jazz masterpiece, and the video below shows Miles revisiting that classic tune right around the end of his career.

This cafe and lounge will be here all week.

Cheers!