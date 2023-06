Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings everyone!

It’s still midweek somewhere. I thought I would drop a video from right around 1980 (give or take) by Flying Lizards, who have a very unusual take on an old R&B tune from the late 1950s:

From what I recall, this was something of a minor hit for the band. They also have a cover of James Brown’s “Sex Machine” that is just insane (and seems like something Art of Noise would have tried):

Enjoy!