Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings!

Here is a jazz tune from the mid-1990s. Franklyn Kiermyer is a jazz drummer from Canada who has recorded off and on for quite some time. This track was recorded fairly early in his career.

The whole album is worthwhile. Having Pharoah Sanders on sax for that session was a wise choice, as the songs vary in intensity, and Pharoah Sanders really knew how to switch from mellow to high-intensity on a dime.

Cheers, everyone. See you next week.