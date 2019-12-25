Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Movies
June 26, 2009
Cultivating Food Security in Africa
February 19, 2010
The real costs of a culture of greed
September 6, 2005
Old Movies
February 15, 2009
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Why the Democrats are Sailing Toward Their Doom 16 comments | posted on December 23, 2019
- I'm Glad No One Watched the Democratic Debate 21 comments | posted on December 21, 2019
- Trump Doesn't Know What Pelosi is Doing to Him 15 comments | posted on December 19, 2019
- A Dialogue Between Democratic and Republican Senators 5 comments | posted on December 23, 2019
- Emulating Pakistan Seems Like a Bad Idea 5 comments | posted on December 22, 2019
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- The GOP Doesn't Care About Your Experts 0 comments | posted on December 17, 2019
- World's Biggest Idiot: Carly Fiorina 0 comments | posted on December 16, 2019
- Why the Senate Trial Will Be a Sham 0 comments | posted on December 18, 2019
- Trump Writes Pelosi a Letter 0 comments | posted on December 17, 2019