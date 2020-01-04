Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Unfortunately I had little time to work on the painting this week, but there are a few changes. You’ll have to look closely. Note that the shadow has been brought half way around the tower. I have changed the top accordingly. That’s about it for now. Much more next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.