About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Add the testing fiasco to the list of crimes to try him and his horrible children for.
What a mess. Runs on stores, the quickest bear market in the modern era, and no clue when we will be able to resume our normal lives. Thanks, you orange clown!
I still prefer my punishment. The whole administration, including his family except for Barron since he’s suffered enough, is executed publicly at the Super Bowl half time show. Trump has to watch all of them get mowed down—in one particularly gruesome act, Ivanka is decapitated (Trump forced to pull the lever), and then her head is used to score a field goal—before being drawn and quartered. Barron is then exiled. Not out of revenge, but because the poor kid looks like he’d prefer it. And as long as he promises never to reproduce and to never leave whatever exotic island… Read more »
What Trump has done is no different than going to your oncologist and him telling you that you’re fine, totally cancer-free, and then going back to him two weeks later and saying that I’m just kidding you have cancer I was lying to you. That’s pretty much what Pres. Lump did. First calling the pandemic a hoax and encouraging people to go to work only to finally admit in his oval office address the other night that it’s real. And then in addition to that deliberately encouraging no testing on people because more positives would look poorly upon him. The… Read more »