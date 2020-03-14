Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



I’ve now added more paint to the remaining white canvas. With the addition of brown paint in the foreground and blue areas to the rear the image takes on greater depth. I’m liking this so far.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.