About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Well, I just finished watching the last part of the Corona Virus Task Force daily circle jerk. And I am so tired of watching this debate going on every single day. Here is the reality. The virus does not give two fucks about anything we or the President might care about, or what we wish it to do. We have to act against this reality. There is a damn good chance, probably near 100%, that we are going to rapidly run away from every other country in the world. We are going to have astronomically more infections and deaths than… Read more »
Don’t watch. (Or, during the commercial break, email the CEO of the companies who are advertising and tell them you’ll boycott if they keep advertising on that show. And cc the news director of the station/network.)
I haven’t really watched. Can’t/won’t listen to Trump. Saw someone say on twitter that Trump had left the room, so flipped over to hear from Fauci & Birx.
I’ve watched Cuomo talk about NY and he seems like a sane person. Contrast it to Trump. I wonder why the networks keeps tuned into Trump. It is really a free political rally for the Orange one.
This is going to be an inadvertent experiment in pandemic containment. Blue states will try to contain it aggressively. Red states won’t. We will see who does better.
Glad to be in a blue state…
Possible but if he moves to cancel all the shutdowns it won’t matter.
And now our Orange leader will conduct an experiment on Easter. He wants to fill them up and possibly say some prayers. I wonder if he will be going to a packed church on Easter?