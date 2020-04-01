As I was tossing and turning in my bed last night, I thought about calling in sick today. It’s not something I’ve done more than once or twice in this job. In general, writing makes me feel better, so there’s really almost no circumstance where I’d want to spend an entire day not writing. But this pandemic was starting to get to me. It’s not that I feel ill, although with all this stress and worry I can’t say I feel well either. It’s more that I’m finally confronting something that kind of asks me to just step back and observe without comment. A little voice is saying to be still and quiet for a moment. Maybe I need to find my bearings.
But I can’t do it. I can’t report in as sick when my sickness is so widely shared and yet isn’t truly incapacitating. The same things that are weighing on me like a black cloud are weighing on everyone else. For example, how do I safely procure food for my family when my wife is asthmatic and at high risk? I’ve made 3am trips to the local Wegman’s, but that’s not a healthy schedule for anyone. I’ve used the delivery services of Whole Foods, but their workers are striking over unsafe conditions and low pay. I’ve gone to convenience stores, but found it impossible to maintain a six-foot distance from the check-out person, let alone the other shoppers. What about my twentysomething step kids? They haven’t been rigorously isolating for 14 whole days, so under what circumstances should we get together?
My mother-in-law came up from Florida over two weeks ago, but I’ve only waved to her from a safe distance. She made the whole family some cloth masks. I’ve had mine in my coat pocket for at least 10 days now, but I haven’t used it. I very much appreciated her effort and thoughtfulness, but didn’t think it would would actually help since the virus is so small it can pass through cloth as easily as it passes through air. But now I realize that I’ve been making a mistake. The mask won’t protect me, but it could protect everyone around me.
You see, it’s very possible that I’ve been infected during my resupply forays and don’t even know it. If I cough into my mask, it will limit how far I spread the virus. This might even apply to the simple act of breathing.
As many as 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may not show symptoms, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns — a startlingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the pandemic’s course and strategies to mitigate its spread.
In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is leading the C.D.C. to consider broadening its guidelines on who should wear masks.
“This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country,” the director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told National Public Radio in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.
So, I have something to write about after all. I’m going to wear my mask from now on because I have no way of knowing if I have Covid-19 and I don’t want to put anyone at risk. I’ve taken as many precautions as I can, but who can say if the clerk at 7/11 had the virus, or the woman at the grocery store who invaded my space to fix the glitchy self-checkout computer? They’re spending eight hour shifts serving people, some of whom are almost definitely asymptomatic carriers. My township only has two confirmed cases right now, but the township where my Wegman’s is located has the highest rate of infection in the county. In fact, Wegman’s may be the reason for that.
These are now life and death decisions for me and my wife and possibly for anyone I encounter outside of my self-quarantine. Wearing my mask will make me feel self-conscious. But it’s the smart and moral play here. So, I’m going to do it.
This is another reason why we need widely available testing. Without it, even the smallest decisions can be paralyzing.
Just last night we came to the same conclusion. From here on out, I wear a mask. I had to make a foray yesterday, and I would say it’s about 10% mask wearers in Oceanside. Last week it was zero. If I had to guess, virtually everyone would wear them if they had them. Asia is where the experienced cultures are, and every one of them says the same thing….everyone should wear one. We are now past day thirteen on social distancing and state ‘shut down’. So we shall see. Watching the local and state numbers has become a hobby.… Read more »
The other day I dug up a couple of P95 masks that I had lying around from a recent drywall sanding job here at the house. Essentially as effective as the N95 that everyone is trying to procure. I bought a 3 pack at Lowes a couple of months ago, and still have 2 of them. Just reading up on it this morning. The filter is not fine enough for the actual virus itself, but most everything that would carry it in the air that emanates from a human would be stopped. And a filter keeps you from touching your… Read more »
Don’t have a real mask but I dug out the “buff” I use for sun protection when fishing. I pull it over my face on my rare forays into public spaces. Maybe 3% effective but hey….
I think it’s been clear for some time that optimally everyone would wear a mask. Didn’t try to procure any because we were advised not to — to leave them for health professionals. I’d ordered some prior to that request and then cancelled the order. The result is I have no mask to wear. We’re pretty well locked down. Have made a few grocery runs but people are not taking this seriously enough so we’ve decided to try to get everything delivered from now on. Too many cars are still on the street and yet preliminary signs are that the… Read more »
The super markets are not my favorite, either.
.
All sensible comments. I’m wearing a mask that my wife made using a piece of a HEPA-type vacuuum cleaner bag sewn inside a cloth covering. I wear gloves if I go out at all. At my neighborhood Trader Joe’s, they basically usher shoppers in and out and allow only 25 people in the store at any time. Whenever anyone leaves, an employee takes the shopping cart and wipes down the handle and other parts with sanitizer. One is required to bag one’s own groceries. But the cashiers are not wearing masks at all. An anecdote: I work for a federal… Read more »
Here is a video about mask use in the Czech Republic and how they were able to flatten the curve: https://youtu.be/BoDwXwZXsDI
Ours are home-made, from APs. We live in suburban Westchester County, NY, an increasingly a hot spot. Masks haven’t caught on here yet. Had the U.S. had followed the Czechoslovakian model from the get-go . . .