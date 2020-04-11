Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Not much time this week but I did make some progress. Note the darkened areas both foreground and mid range. That left central butte is the major focus here and hopefully I can do it justice. Much more for next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.