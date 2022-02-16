Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

It’s hard to believe I’ve posted 250 of these. Except for some very brief breaks, I’ve been pretty consistent in keeping new content coming your way each week.

Let’s start with some comedy. Stephen Colbert had a few things to say on his opening monologue last week:

And I’ll finish with a video that I posted on the first of this series of diaries, back when the Booman Tribune was still around:

At the time, I wanted to make a statement opposing the sort of populist nationalism that I saw not only among the right-wing forces that brought us the likes of TFG, but also the same impulse I was seeing in what were supposed to be liberal circles. My commitment to what sometimes goes by globalism and sometimes as internationalism remains unwavering.

Better days will come. Hold on to that. Cheers.