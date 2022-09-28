Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Pharoah Sanders passed away over the weekend. He’d had a long and creative life that included being part of John Coltrane’s last band from about 1965 through 1967. First time I heard him was on a Coltrane LP, and he was the guy who was really freaking out on the sax. It was epic, and I had to find out more about Pharoah Sanders as a consequence. He knew when to be loud and chaotic and when to be chill. Either way was always a treat.

This video is one I enjoy a great deal. I hope you do too.

Cheers!