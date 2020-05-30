Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuingg with the painting of Crumwold Hall, in the Hudson Valley, New York. I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on an 8×10 inch canvas

board.The photo that I am using is seen directly below.



When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this week’s cycle include some paint for the great lawn and the heavily revised central portion of the structure. The house now has a bit of a cubist feel but I will be adding some details. I am happy with the progress to date.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.