About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I am so sick of these people.
It’s getting extremely difficult (and challenging my Metta (lovingkindness) practice) to NOT wish all those attendees to catch COVID-19. Very…very…challenging.
This whole episode is interesting because, among other things, it feeds into the growing sense that Trump is weak and getting weaker. Pretty much the entire military establishment (active duty and retired) has confronted him over Trump’s attempt to use the military to “dominate” the streets of Washington, DC. Trump’s been widely criticized and mocked for his handling of the uprising in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. A Senate committee voted in favor of renaming the bases named for Confederate traitors. And he’s falling further behind in the polls, as are a growing number of Republican senators. Chances are… Read more »