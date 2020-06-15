Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Trump is Becoming Vulnerable With His Own Base
August 27, 2019
The African American Turnout: Worrying data about the young
March 14, 2017
The electoral college as I see it.
July 24, 2012
Your Super Tuesday Preview
March 3, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Why a GOP Convention in Jacksonville Could Be a Disaster 5 comments | posted on June 10, 2020
- Trump is Going Down Swinging 10 comments | posted on June 11, 2020
- With No Party Platform Debate, the GOP’s Conversion to a Cult is Complete 16 comments | posted on June 12, 2020
- Why Biden Should Go For Texas 4 comments | posted on June 10, 2020
- House Republicans’ Idea of Expert Witness- Dan Bongino 2 comments | posted on June 9, 2020
- Will Trump Sell Out His Racist MAGA Rally in Tulsa? 10 comments | posted on June 14, 2020
- Reagan Went to the Neshoba County Fair, Trump is Going to Tulsa 10 comments | posted on June 10, 2020
- The Justice System is Unfair to Poor Whites Too, But They Won’t Rally to the Cause 12 comments | posted on June 13, 2020
- Trump’s Campaign is More Focused on Influencing Their Client Than the Public 5 comments | posted on June 9, 2020
- Senator Inhofe Will Fight to Keep Confederate-Named Military Bases 8 comments | posted on June 11, 2020
Look, we all know undecided voters are…what’s the word I’m looking for…morons. It’s very possible some of them don’t know who Joe Biden is. Seriously. Morons. So as soon as they discover (are force fed information) that Biden is not – in fact – Hitler and Stalin’s lovechild, he could probably add a few percentage points. Providing those voters don’t get confused leaving the driveway.