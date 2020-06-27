Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be starting with a new painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.
I started with my usual grid and pencil sketch. Not a difficult sketch but it helps to place various elements in their appropriate places. I have outlined things in blue as a start.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jadvt7CbH1o
