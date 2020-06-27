Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting with a new painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

I started with my usual grid and pencil sketch. Not a difficult sketch but it helps to place various elements in their appropriate places. I have outlined things in blue as a start.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.