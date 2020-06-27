About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
How I Became Aware of the Israel/Palestine Conflict
July 30, 2014
President Obama Will Visit Israel and Middle East
February 5, 2013
How to Start a War of Civilizations
February 1, 2017
Trump and US War Crimes in Philippines
August 17, 2017
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trump Got What He Deserved in Tulsa 5 comments | posted on June 22, 2020
- Why Trump Can Lose No More Than 49 States 5 comments | posted on June 23, 2020
- Trump Has Destroyed the GOP’s Vote-By-Mail Advantage in Florida 7 comments | posted on June 24, 2020
- Trump Lives in a Glass House When It Comes to Fitness 6 comments | posted on June 22, 2020
- Biden Doesn’t Have a Bunker Strategy, But He Is Winning the Campaign 17 comments | posted on June 25, 2020
- Trump Seems to Realize He Has No Path to Reelection 17 comments | posted on June 26, 2020
- Our History Will Be Rewritten With New Heroes and Villains 9 comments | posted on June 23, 2020
- The Bounty Story Confirms Putin’s Hold Over Trump 7 comments | posted on June 27, 2020
- Biden is a Safe Harbor for Even Warmongering Lunatic Republicans 7 comments | posted on June 21, 2020
- The House of Reps Votes to Make DC a State 6 comments | posted on June 26, 2020
I think that Biden’s people, or at least some folks at DNC, seem to be borrowing from that playbook. I think baiting Trump into constant political blunders is a brilliant idea.
The Lincoln Project’s ads make expert use of at least three of Saul Alinsky’s famed “Rules for Radicals”: #5 – “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.” #6 – “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” #8 – “Keep the pressure on.” A large part of Trump’s effectiveness on the campaign trail in 2016 was his ability to force his opponents’ (and the media) to react to him; by the time they did he’d usually moved on to… Read more »
They also excite the base, and this is a base election.
Weird glitch ate the story about Lincoln Project but put its comment thread here.