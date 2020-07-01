About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
France vs USA
May 18, 2017
Kristallnacht Remembered, Today’s Israel Embarrassed
November 9, 2015
US/Russia Should Lead – A Yalta Conference on Middle East
August 22, 2013
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trump Seems to Realize He Has No Path to Reelection 17 comments | posted on June 26, 2020
- The Bounty Story Confirms Putin’s Hold Over Trump 9 comments | posted on June 27, 2020
- Trump’s Red Wall Is Beginning to Crumble 8 comments | posted on June 30, 2020
- Biden Doesn’t Have a Bunker Strategy, But He Is Winning the Campaign 19 comments | posted on June 25, 2020
- What if Trump Quits Before Jacksonville? 13 comments | posted on June 29, 2020
- The House of Reps Votes to Make DC a State 6 comments | posted on June 26, 2020
- Trump Has Destroyed the GOP’s Vote-By-Mail Advantage in Florida 1 comment | posted on June 24, 2020
- Trump Leaves Europeans Feeling Alone and Vulnerable 2 comments | posted on June 29, 2020
- Why Trump Can Lose No More Than 49 States 2 comments | posted on June 23, 2020
- Senate Republicans Kill Police Reform Bill 2 comments | posted on June 24, 2020