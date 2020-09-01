John Oliver’s latest segment on the RNC and Kenosha – reminding us that last week really was one hell of a week:
Not humor, really, but an extended clip from Rachel Maddow from Tuesday night, which includes an interview with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Melania Trump’s ex-bff).
And lordy, lordy, Stephanie has tapes.
I’ll leave with some music, from the one and only Pharoah Sanders. This is Morning Prayer, from the early 1970s. He plays a variety of woodwinds on the whole album, including on this very track.
Drinks are on the house. We’re in the middle of another week that feels like a month. Take care of yourselves.
Peace.