John Oliver’s latest segment on the RNC and Kenosha – reminding us that last week really was one hell of a week:

Not humor, really, but an extended clip from Rachel Maddow from Tuesday night, which includes an interview with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Melania Trump’s ex-bff).

And lordy, lordy, Stephanie has tapes.

I’ll leave with some music, from the one and only Pharoah Sanders. This is Morning Prayer, from the early 1970s. He plays a variety of woodwinds on the whole album, including on this very track.

Drinks are on the house. We’re in the middle of another week that feels like a month. Take care of yourselves.

Peace.