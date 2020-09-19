Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting a new painting. It is a scene from Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

I started my sketch using my usual grind, duplicating the grid I made over a copy of the photo itself. Next week some actual paint.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.