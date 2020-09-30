It’s another midweek. If you are still in shellshock after the debate Tuesday night, you’re not alone.
We’ll start out with a song that seems fitting for our current times (and it’s nearly 40 years old):
Roger Waters brought the band back together (well the band from his last LP a few years ago) and did some Pink Floyd covers. I’ve always found this particular song timely. We always seem perilously close to midnight. Given the pandemic, the whole Zoom session gig format is fitting:
To the extent that we can get any comic relief at all, I am relieved that Sarah Cooper took a break from some of the cool opportunities that have come her way, and graced us with yet another one of the videos that made her famous this year:
Okay. The bar is open. Drinks are on the house. Do what you can to stay sane. I get the feeling these next few weeks will be a bumpy ride. I will be there with you. Take care, and cheers!
At least my blood pressure is starting to come down after what ever that thing called a debate has begun to recede into the distant memory of earlier this week. I now have high blood pressure, so that’s a good thing for it to go down and not up. Also looks like I’m going to be adding the word hematologist to my list of specialists. Nothing life threatening, but I am getting reminders that I am not getting any younger. That sounds bleak. This new doc is convinced I’ll be alive and kicking for a good while to come, Means… Read more »