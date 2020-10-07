About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
At the same time the Republicans are going to crash the economy so Biden is a failed President.
“…Biden insisted that we came through the Civil War united and we can come through our present divisions, too, and better and stronger for the struggle.” But did we? Certainly, there was an elite consensus after the Civil War and there was a level of white solidarity. But the price of white solidarity was Jim Crow. Can we build a more just unity in the post-Trump world? I would like to think so. But white solidarity around 1900 came about through marginalizing between 10-15% of the population – perhaps more if we include other immigrants. Do we need to find… Read more »
Thanks for your comment. Immediately after the Civil War the level of white solidarity was relatively low. The US Army occupied the rebellious states for several years. Major civil rights legislation was enacted. New, progressive state constitutions were written across the South. Cross-racial coalitions governed most southern states and unleashed a wave of progressive legislation, investing in public education, infrastructure, and economic development.
Yes, that’s true. In 2021, perhaps we can have our Liberalism and eat it too. I think that will break down by the next midterms. But maybe not.
My impression is that period did not last long enough. Before long the industrial revolution and immigration intervened, and then there was a war, a depression and another war, and the north went off in another direction while the south lingered as a somewhat lost society and took to creating memorials to dead generals and creating laws to keep the Black man under their thumbs and all in all ignored the north and created the so called solid south. It is still solid but now another party has taken up there cause whatever it is. Anyway just my impression but… Read more »
The Civil War has been raging since before the US Constitution was written, and has been both Hot and Cold since. 1860-1865 was just a Hot War, compared to the continual Cold war.
Read David Brin’s blog post about it.
http://davidbrin.blogspot.com/2014/09/phases-of-american-civil-war.html
Then read all of David Brin’s blog posts because it’s absolutely worth reading.
I must admit I get nervous when Biden talks about bipartisanship. There will be no votes from Rs on anything , not one. You couldn’t get a vote for renaming a post office from that bunch and nor should we even try. They’ll pursue relentless obstruction and we should just ignore, say we tried and failed to come to an agreement but the country cannot wait, and then do away with the filibuster and expand the court. Failure will result in even worse outcomes in 2022 and 2024 and probably an end to the republic. See Norman Ornstein. Strike when… Read more »
The more this division continues, the more likely we approach a reckoning, maybe a violent one. Funny how FDR with his “socialist” agenda got the southerners to back his moves. Those may have been the good times. I am not at all sure how we heal the divisions.
That FDR managed to get southerners to back him is partly sourced in the white solidarity of the early and mid-20th century US. Conservatives were smart to appeal to southern social and racial conservatism. Now it is nearly unthinkable that the south would back any sort of economic progressive projects.
Then if the Dems get Biden and both the House and Senate they need to do what California did and run right over the Republicans. The usual BS the GOP spouts was proven to be BS as nothing they claimed came to pass. The state was in good shape before the pandemic. I don’t believe the assertion that we need a loyal opposition. The Golden State is doing just fine without one.
Let’s be real clear. There won’ be one fucking bit of “bipartisanship” from the Republican Party, because there hasn’t been for decades, and never will as long as it exists. It is now nothing but a Death Cult. Speak softly, and carry a big stick is probably a much better strategy. IF the Democrats win the White House (still a toss-up) and win the Senate (still a toss-up), then Biden and the Senate Majority Leader needs to tell the Republican Senate Caucus that if they refuse to perform their actions as US Senators, they will be ignored as they fucking… Read more »