About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
The True State of the Union 2006
January 31, 2006
New White House Counsel — You Don’t Take a Duck to a Cock Fight
January 9, 2007
Rudy Giuliani Fucked It All Up
October 12, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Despite Spin, COVID-19 Will Have the Final Say With President Trump 21 comments | posted on October 3, 2020
- It’s Beginning to Look Like 1956 21 comments | posted on October 6, 2020
- Pat Toomey Has Seen Enough 11 comments | posted on October 4, 2020
- COVID-19 Gives Democrats a Chance to Stop the Coney Barrett Nomination. What They Should Do Now 3 comments | posted on October 5, 2020
- Biden Calls on Our Better Angels at Gettysburg 19 comments | posted on October 7, 2020
- James Baker Republicans Are the Problem 5 comments | posted on October 5, 2020
- The Right and Wrong Ways to Fight Coney Barrett 6 comments | posted on October 2, 2020
- Trump’s Political Instincts Are Overrated 6 comments | posted on October 8, 2020
- Is Trump Chickening Out of More Debates? 2 comments | posted on October 8, 2020
- Stupid and Irresponsible Crew Predictably Gets COVID-19 4 comments | posted on October 2, 2020
His only real moment of political canniness was recognizing how easily exploitable white grievance was in this country, and how it could personally benefit him by allowing him to use the power of the Presidency to line his own pockets. Beyond that, he is simply a blind squirrel who occasionally finds an acorn, and attributes his luck to some sort of divine providence. He’s nothing more than a gangster who rises to the top and inevitably gets himself surrounded by a whole bunch of grifters who use their proximity to his power to enhance their own personal circumstances. And when… Read more »
ACCURATE!