About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Why Trump Can Lose No More Than 49 States
June 23, 2020
How Not to Blow the 2020 Election
June 25, 2019
Biden Holds Steady, Warren Surges, and Iowa Looms Large
October 14, 2019
Iraq Election Upset Victory Challenger Ayad Allawi [Update]
March 26, 2010
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Women and Seniors are Creating a Blue Wave 12 comments | posted on October 10, 2020
- Is Trump Chickening Out of More Debates? 8 comments | posted on October 8, 2020
- Trump’s Political Instincts Are Overrated 9 comments | posted on October 8, 2020
- Biden Calls on Our Better Angels at Gettysburg 20 comments | posted on October 7, 2020
- It’s Beginning to Look Like 1956 8 comments | posted on October 6, 2020
- Swift-Boat Birtherman Corsi’s Time in the Barrel 0 comments | posted on November 23, 2018
- Third Parties Don’t Work Without Ranked Choice Voting 3 comments | posted on October 9, 2020
- The Democrats’ Rural Comeback is Dooming Trump 7 comments | posted on October 12, 2020
- COVID-19 Gives Democrats a Chance to Stop the Coney Barrett Nomination. What They Should Do Now 1 comment | posted on October 5, 2020
- James Baker Republicans Are the Problem 1 comment | posted on October 5, 2020
To be clear, almost all of the deplorables aren’t abandoning Trump at all. As we can see in Pew’s analysis of the 2018 midterm elections, turnout was sky high for Trump’s voters and Clinton’s voters, but what made the difference was third party voters consolidating to the Dems combined with non-voters. We can see the same combination of factors happening in today’s NYT Siena Poll (see pictures below).
And it’s not (that) important that “almost all of the deplorables” abandon Trump. (Side note: Clinton’s original comment about “deplorables” was a classic Kinsley gaffe, where she said something true that almost everyone in politics knows is true…but doesn’t say. Clinton said that *half* of Trump’s supporters were “deplorables”. In other words, 20-25% of the electorate are people for whom “cruelty is the point” and will support Trump no matter what.) What’s important in all those little towns and counties where Obama won 40% of the vote in 2008 and Clinton won 20% in 2016 is that the 20% who… Read more »
Joe Biden is much more acceptable to disappointed Trump voters than Clinton was, or most of the other Dem contenders this year would have been. Between injecting Clorox craziness on one side, and BLM/socialism/antifa on the other, Biden comes across as a sane, normal, familiar national politician who could return us to good old boring regular American politics.