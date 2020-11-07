Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a visit.) is seen directly below.

I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now painted the major elements of the painting. The cliffs are now brown, the fauna is green and there is blue in the distance. It is starting to look like something.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.