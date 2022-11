Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

We’ve been through a rough mid-term period, and a vote count that still leaves some uncertainty. So this time, I offer a live performance of “The Sheltering Sky” by King Crimson. There’s something about a band with two potential lead guitarists who can rock out and still becalm an audience at the same time. The amps go all the way up to eleven. Just sayin’.