Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the castle scene. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×8 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have added a base layer of paint to most of the elements on the canvas. The path in the foreground appears in yellow while all other elements are in blue or green. Note the blue on the castle designating the shadowed portions.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.