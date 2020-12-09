Hi everyone!
Another mid-week, and another Miles Davis concert video from the 1970s. For whatever reason, I find this stuff comforting as of late. I’ve had the On the Corner Sessions set on repeat for a bit now. This is from a Stockholm gig in 1973. It would have been something to be old enough and have the means to have seen some of these.
So it goes.
Miles loved attaching the trumpet to a wah-wah peddle, which gave him a bit more room to experiment with. Only trumpet player I can think of from around that time that might have sounded remotely like him was an experimental trumpetist named Jon Hassell (whose work I also tend to highly recommend).
Okay. The bar is open. The jukebox is working.
Try to stay safe out there. I know it is getting harder to do all the time. Hang in there.
Cheers.
Pianist/keyboardist Harold Budd passed away on 12/8. He’d had a long and productive career. He has plenty of solo work, as well as collaborations with Brian Eno and Cocteau Twins (for example), and sometimes appeared as a sideman on other LPs, such as Marion Brown’s last LP with the Impulse! label, Vista.
Here’s something from Pavilion of Dreams:
I think I was in my later teens when I first heard this song and this LP.
A shorter version of this piece appeared on Marion Brown’s last Impulse! LP. Marion Brown was kind enough to grace the studio with his sax playing once more. The extra playing time allowed Brown to do what he might not have been quite able to accomplish on his own LP: