About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Almost couldn’t read this today because my ‘puter wouldn’t fire up (it’s cloudy and there’s no wind).
Go Don, Go! (*please*)
So many examples of what happens when you place a malevolent, idiotic, lunatic in the White House. And yet close to half the country would have been happy to do it again. Oddly, one of my very old friends is a Trump voter. We got together last week and talked about it. Was trying to understand his point of view. Made sure not to argue; but rather listen more than talk. I know this guy and he’s not a racist. My sense is he’s very reactive to others telling him what he can and can’t do and he perceives Democrats… Read more »
Well then if he doesn’t believe Michelle is a man then all is good. I mean she may be but if he missed it, oh well. Lets move on Leroy.
I’ve mentioned this before but I am a proud member of the local Ole’ Farts Club here. Small group of 8 to ten. So I’m gonna put it to a vote. I am the lone liptard.
It is ridiculous. That said, how much of this particular industry has already moved assembly to water efficient showerheads? It’s possible that a lot of the move toward better efficiency is so baked into the system that retooling assembly lines to manufacture more wasteful showerheads may be a trifle too costly. This will probably be easily reversed by Biden’s team, along with other idiotic moves old 45 made during his four years of trashing the joint.