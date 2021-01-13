Hi! Looks like we managed to survive a coup attempt. It’s not over yet. According to the FBI, we’re facing several days starting this weekend of potential insurrections in DC and all 50 state Capitol buildings. So, hey, if you’re on one of the no-fly lists for DC, maybe there’s a MAGA government overthrow cookout near you. The events of Wednesday get worse and worse the more we learn. I was horrified the moment it started unfolding on my TV and computer monitors on January 6th. Trying to find a sense of humor to all of this is a challenge, to say the least. But the pros do their best to try.
Here’s Colbert’s latest monologue:
By the way is it my imagine that Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan look like Beavis and Butthead after they grow up and become the disappointing adults we all expected? In the meantime, I keep wishing Sarah Cooper would figure out a way to do another one of her ingenious Trump lip sync videos on How to Insurrection.
It’s a tough time in the comedy biz. I will say this much. After the pandemic passes, and presumably we still have a democracy (even if it is desperately in need of some serious reform), I hope our late night comedy talk show hosts stick to the casual attire. If I never see another suit and tie again, I think I’ll be just fine with that.
Okay. The bar is open. The jukebox is available. Stay safe and well. Let’s hope we still have a democracy once this next week passes.
Cheers.
I know this is from November 2020, but this interview with Maria Bakalova is worth the bother. After the first Borat film, I had no interest in any potential sequels. Then I saw leaked clips on Twitter. Then I realized, maybe this was something worth dealing with. The sequel was actually less cringe-worthy than the original, if that is possible. Maria really steals the show. In the process, she exposes Rudy Giuliani for the creeper he really was and is. She deserves an award for that performance, and I hope she has a long and lucrative career ahead of her.