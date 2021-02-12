About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Biden is Exposing the Hidden Anti-Clinton Vote of 2016
March 11, 2020
Why Bernie Sanders is Stagnating
July 17, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Republicans Are Too Tied to Trumpism to Fully Renounce Trump 20 comments | posted on January 14, 2021
- My Thoughts on the Second Impeachment of Donald Trump 17 comments | posted on January 14, 2021
- Suddenly Fox News Is In Last Place 7 comments | posted on January 16, 2021
- When A Lie Gets Too Big 10 comments | posted on January 11, 2021
- What Biden Can Learn from Abraham Lincoln’s Inaugural Trip 6 comments | posted on January 12, 2021
- The Failed Tweaker Coup 6 comments | posted on January 17, 2021
- Science is Back, Baby! 5 comments | posted on January 16, 2021
- Trump Did Us a Favor 2 comments | posted on January 9, 2021
- There’s a Good Chance Trump Will Lose an Impeachment Trial 1 comment | posted on January 10, 2021
- The Democrats Can Help Free the GOP from Trump 2 comments | posted on January 8, 2021
“To find out, they first have to let him go. Since they’re sticking with him”. Reporting in The Hill today says that republicans, behind the scenes, believe the impeachment trial has so damaged Trump that he won’t be a political factor going forward. They think this is a mistake by Dems, helping them out like this. But they won’t say this out loud, because their base still adores Trump, and they won’t say out loud that Biden didn’t steal the election. They refuse to do the things that will truly make Trump a non factor, because they are terrified of… Read more »
Read that too. Thought it wishful thinking. Or, rather, one possibility among many. I could just as easily see Trump running again in 2024 and the party finally required to make a clear choice. He’s only a non-factor if his adoring base stops adoring. Do you see that happening? If they had any confidence that would happen, they wouldn’t be so scared of the guy.
Frankly, I am not sure it will be so bad having Trump as an albatross around the GOP’s collective neck. The ads, of course, write themselves. “Senator Ted Cruz actively encouraged the insurrection—then protected the cop killers.” But also, it allows Trump to continue to put his thumb on the scale in favor of some losers who may win primaries but can’t win a general. In 2018, 36 of Orange Shitstain’s favorites lost: https://www.npr.org/2018/11/08/665309250/scorecard-trump-declares-great-victory-but-34-of-his-candidates-lost I believe the trend continued in 2020 as well. So while I fervently believe he should be convicted—as a matter of national security and healing—I also… Read more »