Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Chincoteague, Virginia scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Since last time I have continued to add some details to the painting. The brush, both in the mid canvas and foreground have been completed. I have also added details to the water reflections. Finally, I have repainted the sky. The painting is now finished.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.