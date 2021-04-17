Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the castle scene. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×8 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
There are some limited changes for this week’s cycle. I have now added paint to both the lit and shadowed portions of the castle. Below, I have paint added to the water and reflection. There is still a long way to go.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
