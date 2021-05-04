Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Senate Democrats Have Limited Options on SCOTUS Nomination
September 22, 2020
Kohl at Censure hearing: Need yr advice
March 31, 2006
House Intel Committee Drops Ball
July 19, 2007
Why Some Senators Could Vote to Convict in an Unconstitutional Trial
February 11, 2021
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- India and Brazil Still Living Through a Trumpish COVID-19 Nightmare 12 comments | posted on April 28, 2021
- Wanker of the Day: Peter D’Abrosca 14 comments | posted on April 27, 2021
- Can We All Agree on This One Thing: Biden Knows Exactly What He’s Doing 12 comments | posted on April 29, 2021
- It Looks Like Giuliani Might Be Getting Off Easy 6 comments | posted on May 2, 2021
- Why Do Conservative Politicians Want to Establish a Right to a Social Media Platform? 5 comments | posted on April 30, 2021
- Loving America Means Never Feeling Guilty About Anything 4 comments | posted on April 29, 2021
- The Way Forward on Voting Rights 4 comments | posted on May 3, 2021
- George W. Bush Broke the Republican Party and the Country 2 comments | posted on April 26, 2021
- Why Doesn’t the South Memorialize the Victims of the Confederacy? 7 comments | posted on May 1, 2021
- Did Sexism Play a Role in the Media’s Coverage of Biden and Clinton “Scandals?” 4 comments | posted on May 1, 2021