Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle, UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

There are a number of changes for this week’s cycle. The exterior walls are now done. I have also added the various openings. The castle’s interior now shows a the great hall and grassy area at the base. Finally, I have added a bit of paint to the causeway and entrance.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.