Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle, UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have concentrated my efforts on the area surrounding the moat. Note the revised causeway. Above the castle I have painted another layer of paint in anticipation of details to come. Those will be seen next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.