About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Achieving Health Care Reform In America
June 19, 2009
Culture of Life my ass: 11 mm poor children die each year
April 17, 2005
Are White Working Class Folks Tiring of Trump’s Act?
May 25, 2020
My Covert Media Op to Save Public Hospitals
January 20, 2008
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.