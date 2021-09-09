If you’re like me, and I know I am, then you’ve spent the past four and a half years baffled that you’re nodding in agreement with the likes of Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. Sometimes it seems that she is the only person in the media that actually gets it, when it comes to Joe Biden’s approach to politics. Considering her previous life as a Mitt Romney shill, it’s quite a turnaround—and one that I welcome.

But you don’t get to whitewash your own history—certainly not when the Internet is forever, and certainly not when you’re Jennifer Rubin, who laments the trust that was a casualty of September 11.

The media’s trust issues didn’t end with Afghanistan; the trivialization of news, the artificial drama created for clicks, and the false equivalence between one normal, democratic party and one authoritarian, reactionary party were each instrumental, too, in the breakdown of a shared reality and the decline of mature political discussion. In perpetuating a tabloid view of government wholly focused on supposed scandals (who can forget Hillary Clinton’s emails?) and too often devoid of policy substance, the media contributed to a political nihilism in which “nothing matters” and accountability is ridiculed.

This is the same Jennifer Rubin who wrote a lively little column entitled “Why it’s correct to label the Obama administration ‘anti-Israel’”, promoting this delightful quote from the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka:

She continued, “And while the administration would surely argue that forcing Jews to wear yellow stars is not a sign of discrimination but merely a diktat about clothing, it should be clear to Jews everywhere that the 1930s are returning.”

In another column, Rubin , again surely in good faith and not at all eroding trust in government officials, quotes JINSA’s Michael Makovsky’s opinion that President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry were “bordered on the anti-Semitic” for forging a nuclear deal with Iran. It’s worth noting that JINSA

“supported President George W. Bush’s policies in two regards, advocating the need for regime change in Iraq, cultivating close ties with Ahmed Chalabi, and supporting American funding for opposition groups in Iran.”

So… maybe not the best judges of character there?

The hits keep comin’. Here’s Ms. Rubin accusing Obama of working to betray our allies and give aid, comfort and protection to a sworn enemy of the United States and Israel.” In a column titled “Obama won’t defend Western civilization”, Rubin claims that “Obama is capitulating in slow motion to the demands of Iran.” She closes THAT column by helpfully asking,

How do we defend Western civilization when the leader of the free world won’t, and doesn’t even like it all that much?”

Are you fucking KIDDING me, lady?

And I haven’t even gotten to the hysterics over the “Ground Zero mosque,” beginning with “Obama Sides with Ground Zero Mosque Builders vs. Americans”, a masterpiece of overwrought, hyperventilating, right-wing propaganda that served only to promote more American culture warfare and sow mistrust of government.

Obama has shown his true sentiments now, after weeks of concealing them, on an issue of deep significance not only to the families and loved ones of 3,000 slaughtered Americans but also to the vast majority of his fellow citizens. He has once again revealed himself to be divorced from the values and concerns of his countrymen. He is entirely — and to many Americans, horridly — a creature of the left, with little ability to make moral distinctions. His sympathies for the Muslim World take precedence over those, such as they are, for his fellow citizens. This is nothing short of an abomination.

Look, I’m happy that Jennifer Rubin has, for now, seen where she went wrong. Her support for President Joe Biden is admirable, and as I wrote above, I think she’s one of the rare pundits who seems to get the Biden presidency. Here’s a good one on how the media underestimates Biden. Another praising Biden’s response to critics of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Frankly, if you told me 10 years ago that I’d be praising a creature like Rubin, I would have laughed you out of town. Politics makes strange bedfellows.

But nowhere in her cri du coeur, her lament for the trust that was lost after 9/11, does Rubin acknowledge her own role in sowing those seeds. Not even a single sentence.

So far as I’m concerned, that’s dishonest and it’s not playing straight with your readers. I’m enjoying Rubin’s work lately, but I guess a hack is always gonna be a hack to one degree or another.