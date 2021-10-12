About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Bannon Wants to Lead a European Fascist Movement
July 23, 2018
Food Rationing is Here Now
March 3, 2008
Movies
June 26, 2009
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
He checked himself out of the game. I don’t know if he has any talent but I can agree that many players will not want to play for him. So I liked the article except for Kaepernick. His offense to me seems to be one of a moral kind, call it the good kind, if you like. And he paid for it.
Yes, he paid for it, and his actual behavior is commendable, especially his willingness to suffer for his beliefs. In that sense, the two cases are totally unalike. The similarity is that neither belongs in a leadership role of an NFL team, and not because they’re politically incorrect. It’s because neither could do the job right.
It’s gratifying to see Gruden get what he deserves. As for Kaepernick, I wish my Seahawks had been smart enough to sign him. If there’s a locker room that could have contained any remaining controversy, it was ours. Gino Smith? We are so fucked!
Imagine being Carl Nassib…