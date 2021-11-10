Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hi! I hope you are all doing okay. I’m just here doing a bit of catch-up after a sustained period where it seemed like I was in multiple doctor appointments either for myself or family member, spending too much time in waiting rooms. Needless to say I need to chill out. So, here’s some night music that I occasionally featured on a radio show I hosted in a much different time:

The whole album is well worth a listen or two. Gnawa trance music is interesting in its own right. Pharoah Sanders was good enough to lend his sax to a session, and making the music of the Gnawa in Morocco better known was a passion project over the course of decades for the late pianist Randy Weston. Here’s a sample – with Weston getting some time to perform as well:

Cheers!