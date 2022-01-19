Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

This is a Mazzy Star track from the mid-1990s. It got featured on a Rick and Morty episode that basically made me a fan. You’ll get a scene from the first season, where Morty is really traumatized for the first time. Mortality is traumatizing so young, even in the universe of that series.

Mazzy Star were what emerged from the ashes of Opal, who themselves were what emerged from what was left of the paisley underground in LA/OC in Southern California. They recorded some beautiful songs in their day. All very existential.

Cheers.